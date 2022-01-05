VIP AUDIO 1/4 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell talk Lesnar’s win, Danielson-Hangman, WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Khan tweet, GCW’s future, NXT call-ups, more (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They cover these topics including many prompted by listener questions in the mailbag and Twitter:

Evaluating WWE’s decision to have Brock Lesnar beat Big E at Day 1.

Evaluating WWE’s follow-up on Raw with Lesnar and Paul Heyman, and what was missing.

Could WWE move some talent around because of the health status of Drew McIntyre and the departure of Jeff Hardy, such as Big E to Smackdown?

What happens between Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble?

Thoughts on the “Hangman” Page vs. Bryan Danielson match on Dynamite tomorrow night, including predicting the length of the match and the pros and cons of each winning.

How big can GCW become while still keeping their identity?

Which NXT wrestlers might be in the Rumble this year? Could any NXT wrestler win either of them?

Is Fox or TNT more disappointed in the dropoff in viewership for Smackdown and Dynamite respectively since the first debut episodes peak level?

WWE renaming PPVs as PLEs.

AEW signing Jake Atlas.

Thoughts on Tony Khan’s reaction on Twitter to Big Swole’s comments.

Does Keith Lee stand to benefit from the Swole controversy?

Could the Rumble winner face on night two the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns on night 1 at WrestleMania this year if WWE plans to merge the titles?

Should WWE even consider merging the rosters?

Who in AEW might be frustrated with their pushes?

AEW having some storylines that never get resolves.

Is the window closing on striking with a big angle with Cody Rhodes?

Thoughts on Hook.

The lay of the land with the top six women in WWE heading into WrestleMania.

Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV.

Some Minnesota Vikings talk.

