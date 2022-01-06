VIP AUDIO 1/5 – East Coast Cast #576 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss WWE’s Day 1, Tony Khan’s response to Big Swole’s criticism, how is WWE going to fill a 30-woman Rumble, more (79 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Trav and Cam are back live taking calls and talking headline topics. This week’s topics include WWE’s Day 1 pay-per-view from last weekend. The quality of championship matches. Brock Lesnar’s match against Roman Reigns being cancelled due to Roman’s positive Covid results. Brock’s insertion into the other main title match, making it a 5-way, and Lesnar winning and becoming new WWE champion. More thoughts on Tony Khan’s petty and vindictive response to Big Swole’s valid and respectful criticism, and the reaction that it garnered. How is WWE going to fill a 30-woman Royal Rumble and make it halfway compelling?

