News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/5 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including Hangman vs. Danielson rematch, Lucha Bros. vs. Jurassic Express, Cargill vs. Ruby, Pillman vs. Malakai, MJF-Punk exchange, more (25 min.)

January 6, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 1/5 - WKH - AEW Dynamite review including Hangman vs. Danielson rematch, Lucha Bros. vs. Jurassic Express, Cargill vs. Ruby, Pillman vs. Malakai, MJF-Punk exchange, more (25 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including the Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson rematch for the AEW Title, the TBS Title final with Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho, Jurassic Express beating the Lucha Bros to win the tag team titles, the MJF-C.M. Punk exchange, Chris Jericho’s return, a Serena Deeb sit-down interview with Jim Ross, a Wardlow squash, Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Malakai Black, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021