VIP AUDIO 1/6 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Todd’s list of best matches he’s seen in the last week, his no. 1 pet peeve that showed up on Dynamite, reviews of Rampage, Dynamite, preview of Impact Hard to Kill, WrestleKingdom review (68 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

Todd’s list of best matches he’s seen in the last week

Todd’s no. 1 pet peeve that showed up on Dynamite

Reviews of Rampage and Dynamite

Preview of Impact Hard to Kill

Reviews of WrestleKingdom, nights 1 and 2

