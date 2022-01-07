VIP AUDIO 1/6 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Lesnar and Heyman reunite, review of Raw, NXT “New Year’s Evil” including Bron Breakker’s title win, Mailbag on Wardlow, 2022 predictions, Lesnar on Mr. Rushmore, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

TOPICS:

Raw review including Day 1 fallout and Paul Heyman reuniting with Brock Lesnar

NXT “New Year’s Evil” review

MAILBAG

Red Dragon’s finishing move name

Should AEW consider a roster split if their roster keeps growing.

Is Brock Lesnar earning his place on WWE’s Mt. Rushmore and who would he displace?

Is Veganuary the worst made-up word ever?

This year’s Battle of 2022 Predictions between Wade and Todd and results from last year (and a discussion about what “twice” means).

Will fans pop more for Wardlow’s turn on MJF or Shawn Spears?

AEW announcing

What’s up with Chris Jericho’s Dye Job?

