VIP AUDIO 1/6 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Lesnar and Heyman reunite, review of Raw, NXT “New Year’s Evil” including Bron Breakker’s title win, Mailbag on Wardlow, 2022 predictions, Lesnar on Mr. Rushmore, more (68 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:
TOPICS:
- Raw review including Day 1 fallout and Paul Heyman reuniting with Brock Lesnar
- NXT “New Year’s Evil” review
MAILBAG
- Red Dragon’s finishing move name
- Should AEW consider a roster split if their roster keeps growing.
- Is Brock Lesnar earning his place on WWE’s Mt. Rushmore and who would he displace?
- Is Veganuary the worst made-up word ever?
- This year’s Battle of 2022 Predictions between Wade and Todd and results from last year (and a discussion about what “twice” means).
- Will fans pop more for Wardlow’s turn on MJF or Shawn Spears?
- AEW announcing
- What’s up with Chris Jericho’s Dye Job?
