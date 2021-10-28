VIP AUDIO 10/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Barnett (AD-FREE): Did Cody’s plea to be cheered backfire? Did Halloween theme main event work? On-site report, mailbag, callers (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss AEW Dynamite with live callers and respond to mailbag questions. They also talk with a correspondent who was on-site in the arena for Dynamite and the post-Dynamite taping of Rampage, sharing details on Tony Khan’s appearances and crowd responses throughout. Key topics include whether Cody’s plea for fans to cheer him backfired, whether the Halloween costumes in the main event was counterproductive for the AEW World Title program, praise for Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida, MJF’s promo, Jon Moxley’s trajectory, and more.

