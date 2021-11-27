News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/27 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (11-15-2011) Keller & Powell talk return of Rock and Foley, This is Your Life Cena, live callers and emails (127 min.)

November 27, 2021

VIP AUDIO 11/27 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (11-15-2011) Keller & Powell talk return of Rock and Foley, This is Your Life Cena, live callers and emails (127 min.)
SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-15-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss last night’s Raw including the return of The Rock, the final hype for Survivor Series, the Michael Cole Challenge with Jim Ross, the return of Mick Foley with a This Is Your Life John Cena segment, and more from Raw, plus other topics, a lot of live callers, and a lot of email questions. The previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow includes a discussion comparing two rising stars – Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler – who ten years later are now teaming together in WWE.

