VIP AUDIO 11/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – Wade Keller Hotline (12-19-2003): Insider details on Goldberg’s falling out with WWE, a pitch to do more with win-loss records on TV shows, HBK’s resurgent career, Austin WM20 prospects (23 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Wade Keller Hotline Flashback from December 19, 2003 covering these topics:

Goldberg’s falling out with WWE

Steve Austin’s WrestleMania 20 prospects

Raw’s lack of over babyfaces concerns WWE

HBK’s resurgent career

Jarrett vs. Sting in TNA

Why TNA should mention ROH results

