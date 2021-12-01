SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 11/30 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: "Burning - The Greatest Run That Nobody Knows About." A look back at a crucial moment in the history of AJPW, and one of the most underrated periods in Japanese wrestling. Akiyama, Suwama, Shiozaki, Kanemaru, KAI, more (136 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:16:16 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by All Japan Pro Wrestling expert Gerard Di Trolio for a thorough re-examination of one of the finest runs in modern Japanese wrestling history. It’s back to 2013 and the excitement that was Burning’s jump to AJPW, as Alan and Gerard look at six months which briefly gave us a taste of what could have been one of the best rosters in the world. Yes, before Keiji Muto’s maneuverings in the shadows ruined everything (okay, it wasn’t all his fault), there was a run of incredible shows and matches as the Burning group, comprised of former NOAH stars Jun Akiyama, Go Shiozaki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Kotaro Suzuki, and Atsushi Aoki, went head on against the AJPW front line, which featured the likes of Suwama, Shuji Kondo, Kaz Hayashi, and more. This period also featured one of the greatest nights of the Champion Carnival ever as we saw KAI’s rise to what should have been main event status in AJPW. Over two hours of detailed discussion on a topic that has never been explored to this detail. Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO