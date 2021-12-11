VIP AUDIO 12/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (11-30-11) Interview with WCW’s Lodi about memorable moments in WCW including his signs, scoop on Morrison-WWE, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back ten years to the Nov. 30 2011 episode featuring PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill’s interview with former WCW wrestler Brad “Lodi” Cain. They discuss with live callers Lodi’s WCW career, memorable moments & signs & gimmicks & matches from WCW, his current independent wrestling career and why he continues to wrestle, his booking philosophy as it relates to, say, Vince Russo’s, current events in wrestling, an inside scoop on John Morrison’s WWE departure, and more. In the VIP Aftershow, McNeill is joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell for the Live Events Center and VIP Mailbag breaking down various topics asked by VIP members.

