News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Dan Kuester returns for part two of WON ballot chat, JYD’s strength, wrestlers that were omitted, more (88 min.)

December 11, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 12/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Dan Kuester returns for part two of WON ballot chat, JYD's strength, wrestlers that were omitted, more (88 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Deep Dive concludes a look at the Observer HOF ballots for Rich and guest Dan Kuester. They talk historical candidates that worked for them, the enduring special case for Edge, C.M. Punk and similarities to the Curb Your Enthusiasm “spite shop” with regards to his presence in AEW post-NXT, JYD’s breaking of atypical thinking of black wrestlers, and Rich’s impassioned plea for Akira Taue.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF ALL FREE PODCASTS

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021