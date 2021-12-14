VIP AUDIO 12/13 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Hook’s debut and why he became a cult-like figure, the joy of Brock’s current character, Xavier making a difference off-camera, ROH Final Battle, Lashley, MLW, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
/
RSS Feed
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- Lengthy overview of the unlikely, unintended rise of Hook’s popularity on social media, a review of his debut match last Friday, and what is his upside and what risks exist with his push?
- Thoughts on the pros and cons of Bobby Lashley being added to the WWE Title match at Day 1
- The Toni Storm-Sasha Banks protege-mentor relationship.
- The latest with Brock Lesnar and Sami Zayn on Smackdown and if the expected Lesnar-Roman Reign-Paul Heyman dynamic going forward shifted because of last week’s show.
- More from Smackdown.
- Xavier Woods/Austin Creed’s off-camera influence growing when it comes to how he’s handled revenue-generation on Up Up Down Down.
- Thoughts on ROH’s Final Battle PPV and WWE not participating in any way while AEW, Impact, and the NWA step up.
- The Rock’s post about Nick Khan and the latest on Khan’s influence on WWE.
- Updated reaction to the potential departures of Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano from NXT, plus Kairi Sane’s next move.
- MLW’s change up to Azteca Underground instead of MLW Fusion on YouTube.
- Then 23 minutes of bonus content talking about the “Succession” season finale.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply