SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 12/15 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich discuss Xia Li's Smackdown debut, Kevin Owens signing new WWE contract, Rich's Dynamite recap, "Hawkeye," more (139 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:19:48 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are in the building bringing those VIP vibes. The pair talk Xia Li’s debut on Smackdown last week. Integrating her into the Naomi/Sonya DeVille storyline. Kevin Owens signing new WWE contract. Will his re-signing with the company have any affect on Sami Zayn’s contract status? Why are some people upset Owens didn’t leave for AEW? AEW Dynamite recap by Rich, which featured a 60-minute title match draw between Bryan Danielson and Adam Page. The fellas react to this week’s episode of “Hawkeye” on Disney Plus, including who showed up at the end. A very brief book club conversation, and the mailbag is tended to.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO