VIP AUDIO 12/18 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including can there be another boom period, Punk on wanting Cena’s spot, Rock-Foley banter on social media, WWE website changes, more (153 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The Nov. 15, 2011 episode features a look at ratings for the big three shows over the last week including quarters for Raw and Impact, a breakdown of how Rock and Foley drew and how Storm vs. Roode drew, with perspective on how the commercial breaks factored in. Also, a comparison of previous three-hour Raws to this one, and how Friday’s Smackdown fits into the recent hot streak.

•The Nov. 16, 2011 episode features a look at various news topics including Rock and Mick Foley banter on Twitter, Booker T returning to wrestle and how he could best be used, Raw off-air thoughts with Zack, Dan Severn, Kelly Kelly, Randy Savage, and more.

•The Nov. 17, 2011 episode features a review of tonight’s episode of TNA Impact Wrestling including Garett Bischoff in the main event, James Storm finds out who attacked him after throwing around false accusations, new tag team forms and instantly wins tag titles, and more.

•The Nov. 18, 2011 episode features the latest news with analysis including the following topics: Impact Quarter Hour Ratings, Storm Promo Skills, Maryse-Miz, Jericho on WrestleMania season, Punk on wanting to take Cena’s spot, WWE.com changes, and Rock’s new movie project.

•The Nov. 19, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format with the following topics: How to stop the “What?!” chants once and for all, can pro wrestling ever reach another peak period like late-’90s, can DVRing an indy group chance to break out? Does TNA’s PPV struggles create an opening for CHIKARA?

•The Nov. 20, 2011 episode features a look at Friday’s Smackdown, evaluating and detailing the final Survivor Series hype including Mark Henry attacking Daniel Bryan, Rock replay, Team Orton vs. Team Barrett preview, Twitter mania continues, and more.

•The Nov. 21, 2011 episode features a full review of the post Survivor Series Raw with thoughts on the PPV fallout plus thoughts on where things are headed between now and WrestleMania for Cena, Miz, Jericho, and other top stars, plus more.

