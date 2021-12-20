SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 12/19 – WKH - 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Punk taking shots at Rock, Hogan divorce settlement details, Miz happy he's in PG era, Orton wants match with Rock, Raw review, more (162 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The Nov. 22, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Raw and Smackdown ratings, how to better promote next week’s main events, three hour Raw, R-Truth suspended, Matt Hardy update, Maryse, and more.

•The Nov. 23, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Randy Orton wants match with Rock after dissing him previously, Hulk Hogan’s divorce settlement details, TNA’s UK tourney, Todd Grisham admits something, WrestleMania future years, and more.

•The Nov. 24, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Miz says he’s glad he’s a headliner in the PG Cena era instead of late-’90s, Jim Ross updates Undertaker’s WrestleMania 28 prospects, Raw’s main event may change, and more.

•The Nov. 25, 2011 episode features a look at the Ask the Editor format including: What would happen at WrestleMania if Rock or Cena got injured like Sin Cara did? What is ECW founder Tod Gordon’s legacy? How could John Cena become cool?

•The Nov. 26, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including: What might be behind C.M. Punk’s digs at The Rock lately? Should ROH be diving into the Southern markets with live events? Are WWE ratings down because the guest host concept was dropped? Plus comparisons to James Storms’s push in TNA and Lex Luger’s in the NWA in the late-’80s.

•The Nov. 27, 2011 episode features a full review of the Thanksgiving episode of TNA Impact Wrestling which shows why TNA shouldn’t do Thanksgiving shows – a mix of bad humor, degrading treatment of women, and awful announcing.

•The Nov. 28, 2011 episode features analysis of Raw including these highlights: Punk defends against Del Rio, Piper’s Pit with John Cena reacting to being booed, Daniel Bryan interviewed by Michael Cole in big segment, Randy Orton-Dolph Ziggler, Zack Ryder wins.

