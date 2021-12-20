SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 12/19 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show - 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (12-20-2016) Corbin's push, Miz & Maryse out Renee as Dean's girlfriend, Carmella-Ellsworth, live callers (92 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we jump back to the Dec. 20, 2016 WWE Smackdown post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller went live right after Smackdown talking with co-host PWTorch columnist Greg Parks about Baron Corbin’s push, Miz and Maryse outing Renee as Dean Ambrose’s girlfriend, Carmella-Ellsworth, Natalya-Nikki, some Live 205 reaction as the show aired in the background, and much more. Also, late in the show Greg’s thoughts on Total Nonstop Deletion. Then, a bonus Wade Keller Hotline from that night with a full rundown of Smackdown start to finish.

