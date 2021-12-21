SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 12/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado (AD-FREE): Omos-Styles angle, Big E's prospects in 2021, Liv-Becky angle, Rumble talk, live callers, emails (111 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:51:22 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss the Omos-A.J. Styles angle, Big E’s prospects in 2021, the Liv Morgan-Becky Lynch angle, early Royal Rumble talk, Austin Theory’s continued segments with Vince McMahon, and more with live callers and emails.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO