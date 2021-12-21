News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/20 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Omos and Styles appear to break up, Lashley & Big E vs. KO & Seth, Becky-Liv angle, Belair vs. Doudrop, Orton vs. Gable, Cutting Edge with Maryse, more (36 min.)

December 21, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Omos and A.J. Styles appear to break up, Bobby Lashley & Big E vs. Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch-Liv Morgan angle, Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop, Randy Orton vs. Chad Gable, Cutting Edge with Maryse, and more.

