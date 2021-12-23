News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/22 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich discuss Rikishi pushing for Umaga to be inducted into WWE HOF, Dynamite including Kyle O'Reilly debut, season finale of "Hawkeye," more (85 min.)

December 23, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of VIP, Trav goes over some headlines from the week that caught his attention, including Rikishi pushing for Umaga to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Rich runs down a quality episode of AEW Dynamite which saw Kyle O’Reilly debuting and hanging out with Adam Cole much to the chagrin of the Young Bucks. Bryan Danielson and Adam Page exchange words ahead of their highly anticipated rematch. AEW kicks out a fan for very good reason. Travis has some complaints while reviewing the season finale of “Hawkeye.” Travis also updates his reading challenge numbers and Brian checks in with an email.

