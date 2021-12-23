VIP AUDIO 12/22 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including Kyle O’Reilly’s debut, Bryan and Hangman follow up on their 60-minute draw, stellar six-man tag with Sting & Punk & Darby vs. FTR & MJF, plus Rampage spoiler notes (47 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Kyle O’Reilly’s debut, Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page follow up on their 60-minute draw, stellar six-man tag with Sting & C.M. Punk & Darby vs. FTR & MJF, Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy, Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho in a TBS Tournament Semi-final, and more. Also, at the end, some spoiler notes about Rampage including backstage insights on some of what’s going on.

