VIP AUDIO 12/23 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Revisiting Bagwell-Booker match on Raw in 2001, Cody, MJF, Britt Baker & Adam Cole, Best Moments of 2021 for WWE, Heyman-Reigns, Ryback, Orton, Bliss-Becky (71 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of The Fix this week, “The Fix Mailbag” edition, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by VIP members:

Year-end gripes

Will AEW turn Cody Rhodes into a full-fledged heel in the next 30 days?

Do AEW audiences want to see WWE-style comedy sketches like Britt Baker’s holiday party?

Is there a comparison between Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) in his mid-20s and MJF in his mid-20s?

What would happen to MJF if WWE signed him today?

More discussion about the “Hangman” Page-Bryan Danielson draw and whether it can be deemed a failure already or it’s wait and see how the rematch works out?

Are there any promos or segments from WWE this year that you can recommend for someone looking to catch up on the Best of WWE 2021?

Thoughts after rewatching the infamous Buff Bagwell vs. Booker T WCW Title match on Raw from July 2, 2001.

Could Adam Cole and Britt Baker be an effective power couple on air? Are there other examples that could work?

What other examples are there of a wrestler going from a jobber on TV for one company to a main eventer for another company like Britt Baker has?

Doesn’t the Hangman-Danielson draw make sense given the plans for a rematch?

Would it have been better for Miro to beat Danielson and be the first challenger to Hangman instead?

If Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman reveal they didn’t really break up, will Reigns say he pulled his punch and Heyman pretended he got hurt? Has that happened before?

What would be the crowd reaction of Ryback showed up in AEW?

If Randy Orton had become a lead babyface and WWE World Champion starting in the summer of 2004, would it have affected the course of the careers of Batista and John Cena?

Would Alexa Bliss returning and winning the Women’s Royal Rumble be a good path to creating a WrestleMania challenger for Becky Lynch?

