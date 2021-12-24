VIP AUDIO 12/23 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (12-20-2011) Keller & Powell talk Punk, Bryan’s World Title win, Cena, Zack Ryder’s U.S. Title win, live callers, emails (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-20-2011), host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss last night’s Raw, Sunday’s TLC PPV, Zack Ryder’s U.S. Title win, Daniel Bryan’s World Title win, and more, plus at the end of the VIP Aftershow, some NFL playoff projections and Tim Tebow 101.

