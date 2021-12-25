VIP AUDIO 12/24 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Heyman reacts to Reigns giving him Superman Punch in sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton, 12-man gauntlet for IC Title shot, Charlotte defends against Storm (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Paul Heyman reacts to Roman Reigns giving him Superman Punch in sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton, 12-man Gauntlet for IC Title shot, Charlotte defends against Toni Storm, a Miracle on 34th Street Fight six-man tag, and a Heyman career retrospective with vintage WCW and ECW footage.

