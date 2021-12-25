VIP AUDIO 12/24 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show Special (AD-FREE): Keller’s rundown and analysis of new Heyman interview, Charlotte-Storm plus 5 and 15 Years Ago Smackdown podcasts (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show featuring three distinct segments. First is a rundown of tonight’s episode which included Keller’s rundown and analysis of Paul Heyman reacting to Roman Reigns giving him the Superman Punch in a sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton, the 12-man Gauntlet for an IC Title shot, Charlotte defending against Toni Storm, a Miracle on 34th Street Fight six-man tag, and a Heyman career retrospective with vintage WCW and ECW footage.

Then Wade Keller’s start to finish review of Smackdown from five years ago this week (12-27-2016). It was one of the bigger shows and Wade reacted to everything from John Cena’s promo to the tag title match and some announcer notes of interest to the main event and post-match A.J. Styles-John Cena interaction.

Then we jump back to a Smackdown podcast from 15 years ago this week with PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Row who review the December 22, 2015 episode of Smackdown. The discussion includes thoughts on WWE deciding to head home early for Christmas, leaving viewers with no incentive to tune in to the next regular broadcast, the “That’s All, folks” ending, no heels left on the brand, where the tag champs might have been, the continuation of Benoit-Chavo, Mercury finding some personality, Matt Hardy losing again, some possible opponents for Batista with and without someone switching from Raw, and much more.

