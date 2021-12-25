VIP AUDIO 12/25 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Part 3 of our annual Christmas Party looks at a bear who wasn’t a Wrestling Bear, but a very friendly one all the same. It’s ProPaddington Paradise time! (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by the lovely Sarah4L as she forces Justin Shapiro back into the Christmas Party to review a lovely piece of cinema – “Paddington” (the movie about the bear)! Now, it doesn’t quite have a big wrestling connection, but we do our best to find one. Does Paddington Bear have any Wrestling Bear family history? how is he like Que Monito from CMLL? What does Bam Bam Bigelow’s mother have to do with this movie? We look at it from all these angles and much more in a fun review that will accompany your post-Christmas dinner relaxation very nicely. Open up the After Eights, the Caffreys Snowballs, and be careful banging that Chocolate Orange against the wall! It’s time to lie back and relax as the ProWres Paradise 2021 Christmas Party winds down. Almost forgot – A very special dignitary has his Christmas Message for you all. Enjoy!

