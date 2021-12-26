News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): “Spider-Man: No Way Home” spoiler roundtable with Brandon (@thatcoolblknerd), Jeff (@JeffvsTheWorld), and Sam (@realcactussam), pro wrestling moves in comic movies, Marvel merchandising vs. WWE, more (119 min.)

December 25, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Deep Dive is a spoiler-filled jaunt through the recent releases of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the season finale of “Hawkeye.” While doing so, Rich, Jeff, Brandon, and Sam talk about how wrestling can learn from some of the marketing techniques, where merchandising failed regarding folks like Sgt. Slaughter, wrestling holds during said movies, mid-show “live” Dynamite reactions, and more.

