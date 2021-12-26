News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/26 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (12-26-2016) Concerns about Bayley on Raw, Reigns, Strowman, Rumble speculation, Stephanie (82 min.)

December 26, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 12/26 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show - 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (12-26-2016) Concerns about Bayley on Raw, Reigns, Strowman, Rumble speculation, Stephanie (82 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we jump back to the Dec. 26, 2016 WWE Raw post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller and columnist Pat McNeill talk with callers immediately after Raw with tons of varied thoughts on key segments including the frustratingly awful Charlotte vs. Bayley booking and analysis of what’s not clicking with Bayley that clicked in NXT, plus general concern over other match finishes and other booking sloppiness and cuteness from WWE, Stephanie McMahon, announcing issues, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021