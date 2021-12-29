News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/28 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Hook’s first controversy after no-selling Bronson, Cody’s latest statement, WWE and COVID, Styles-Omos, O’Reilly, WrestleKingdom preview (61 min.)

December 28, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • Hook’s first controversy after no-selling Bronson on Rampage
  • Cody Rhodes’s latest statement and what it might indicate about where he’s heading
  • WWE and COVID including wrestler absences on Raw
  • Ambiguous and contradictory signals sent in A.J. Styles-Omos storyline
  • Kyle O’Reilly’s debut in AEW
  • New Japan WrestleKingdom preview
  • Most notable Social Media subject of the week

