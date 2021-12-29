SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 12/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon & Soucek discuss Cody's huge TNT Title win on Rampage, what's next for that belt and program, what are plans for TBS Title, more (51 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 51:24 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Some technical issues this week, but we powered through and put together a show for you (Happy New Year!). Mike is on the road, but that didn’t stop the guys from talking about Cody’s HUGE TNT Title win last week on Rampage. What’s next for that belt and program? Also, what are the plans for the TBS Title? And a lot more conversation on AEW.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO