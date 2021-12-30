VIP AUDIO 12/29 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich discuss Bryan Danielson and Adam Page not being on AEW, Mercedes Martinez’s AEW debut, Heyman interview, The Beatles, more (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s ECC VIP, Rich gives us a rundown on the top happenings from tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, including neither Bryan Danielson nor Adam Page being on the show before their big rematch. Is this something to read into or the story that the company wants to tell? Mercedes Martinez makes her AEW debut by attacking Thunder Rosa and costing her a chance at the new TBS championship. A terrific Paul Heyman interview from last week’s Smackdown where he wonders if this is the end of the road in his wrestling career. The Music Coast Cast featuring a Beatles conversation among other music acts both famous and not. Travis’ final numbers in his 2021 reading challenge.

