VIP AUDIO 12/29 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including Brandi fires back at Lambert, Punk addresses MJF, Cole and O’Reilly tension rises, Jade advances with win over Rosa, TBS debut line-up expands (33 min.)

December 30, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Brandi Rhodes fires back at Dan Lambert, C.M. Punk addresses MJF, Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly tension rises, Jade Cargill advances with win over Thunder Rosa, TBS debut line-up expands, and more.

