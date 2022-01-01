SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 12/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (12-29-11) Year-end show from 10 years ago including Orton's injury, Roode's main event heel run, Rumble speculation, Mystery G.M., more (85 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:25:33 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back ten years to the Dec. 29, 2011 episode featuring PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discussing with live callers Monday’s Raw highlights, some year-end topics still affecting current WWE storylines, Randy Orton’s injury affecting Smackdown, TNA PPV buys for Final Resolution, Robert Roode’s heel title run in TNA, is the Mystery GM returning on 1/2/12?, way too early Royal Rumble predictions, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO