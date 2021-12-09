VIP AUDIO 12/8 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): Reviews of “Candyman (2021),” “The Forever Purge,” and “Halloween Kills,” examining each film and how they tackle racial tensions and/or generational trauma, more (60 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with a look at “Candyman (2021),” and compares how drastically different it is from the original “Candyman” as a modernized sequel. Radican and Fann discuss how the movie tackles racism and generational trauma for black people. Radican discusses how he saw “Candyman (2021)” in a different light after watching the original and an extra on “Candyman (2021)” called “Candyman – The Impact of Black Horror.”

Radican and Fann then review “The Forever Purge” and how the movie tackles not only the thirst for violence in American culture, but it also tries to tackle the issue of generational trauma and racism using the border between Texas and Mexico as a vehicle to deliver the movie’s message. The guys then discuss the new “Halloween Kills” movie from Peacock TV. They discuss how the movie portrays generational trauma and makes people in the small town that is portrayed completely unlikable.

You can read the article on the easter eggs in “Candyman” discussed on the show HERE.

You can watch the “Candyman – The Impact of Black Horror” Blu-ray extra discussed on the show for free HERE.

“Candyman” and “The Forever Purge” are currently available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray.

“Halloween Kills” is currently available for a limited time on Peacock TV.

