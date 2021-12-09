VIP AUDIO 12/8 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (8/1/1992): John Arezzi talks with reporter Jeff Savage about WWF scandalous allegations, WCW Great American Bash, news & callers (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the August 1, 1992 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#165) hosted by John Arezzi who talks with Penthouse magazine reporter Jeff Savage about WWF scandalous allegations and they take phone calls and talk about the just-completed WCW Great American Bash PPV event and other news presented by Donny Liable. They also receive a phoned-in report from the just-ended WWF event at Nassau Coliseum by a correspondent named Adam who would go on to have a significant role in the pro wrestling industry for many years.

