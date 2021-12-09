VIP AUDIO 12/8 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich discuss Sonya DeVille slapping Naomi, Lesnar and Reigns, Punk/MJF interaction in Long Island, MCU, more (168 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back doing what they do best: talking trash about wrestling and pop culture. Smackdown took a giant dip in quality last week with a few nonsensical segments including authority figure Sonya DeVille slapping Naomi and Naomi not having any recourse. Brock Lesnar shows up and immediately makes a red hot Roman Reigns seem less than. Rich briefly recaps AEW Dynamite, but really focuses in on the C.M. Punk/MJF interaction in Long Island. How the psychology was all over the place and how well it all worked. Danielson vs. Adam Page next week. MCU talk. Travis finally watched “Shang-Chi.” A new Spider-Man drops next week. Trav blows past his 200 books goal for the year. A double dose of Brian’s emails.

