VIP AUDIO 12/9 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Backlund-Bret-Diesel, Hangman Page so far, WWE Next In Line project, Mt. Rushmore of Takeovers, AEW wrestlers likely to return to WWE, much more (86 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of The Fix this week, “The Fix Mailbag” edition, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by VIP members:

How did you first get “smartened up” to the way the pro wrestling business operated as something other than a true competitive sport?

More on the early Hulk Hogan-WCW era and the booking malpractice at the time

Why did Vince McMahon use Bob Backlund to take the WWF Title off of Bret Hart to get it to Diesel?

Which of a provided list of AEW wrestlers with WWE experience will likely return some day to WWE?

What is your Mt. Rushmore of NXT Takeovers?

Shouldn’t NXT 2.0 be NXT 3.0?

Is Hangman Page being watered down by Dark Order, and is Hangman’s limp start to his title reign the primary reason for AEW slumping ratings? What else are primary factors related to the slump?

How do you feel about WWE’s Next In Line project, signing college athletes straight into the WWE Performance Center? Is this a feasible way to fill their roster in the next generations?

Lance Storm wants Todd to assemble his ideal card of wrestlers he has had a hand in training or advising over the years.

What is the best cage-door-slam angle in pro wrestling history dating back to the Michaels Hayes, Kerry Von Erich, Terry Gordy angle in 1982?

Is the Von Erichs-Freebirds feud the best feud ever or at least among the top five?

What is Todd’s philosophy on recycling angles from the past? Is it necessary and a constant or is there a way to avoid it happening at least as often as happens?

In the 1980s, a lot of pinfalls in big matches were wrestlers being outmaneuvered and leveraged into a three count, whereas now pins are usually a result of an opponent being incapacitated. Why? And when did that transition take place?

