VIP AUDIO 12/9 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1): NXT WarGames, big rant about MJF-Punk on Dynamite, TripleMania, ROH Final Battle preview, reviews of latest happenings with UFC, Raw, Rampage, Smackdown (99 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- AAA TripleMania
- ROH Final Battle PPV preview
- NXT WarGames
- NXT TV review
- Reviews of AEW Rampage and Dynamite including a passionate reaction to the MJF-C.M. Punk segment
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw
