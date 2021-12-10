VIP AUDIO 12/9 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1): NXT WarGames, big rant about MJF-Punk on Dynamite, TripleMania, ROH Final Battle preview, reviews of latest happenings with UFC, Raw, Rampage, Smackdown (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

AAA TripleMania

ROH Final Battle PPV preview

NXT WarGames

NXT TV review

Reviews of AEW Rampage and Dynamite including a passionate reaction to the MJF-C.M. Punk segment

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw

