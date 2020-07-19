News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Jeff Jones of Jeff vs. The World returns to talk how watching wrestling/movies/entertainment has become staggered for him, ratings fatigue, greatness of Panthro, more (54 min)

July 18, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Jeff Jones of Jeff vs. The World returns to talk about how staggered – and incomplete – his watching of wrestling and most entertainment has become recently, as well as how he’s seen the addition of crowds to the current pandemic wrestling scene (notably New Japan and GCW as of the recording). Additionally, he and Rich talk about the latest happenings in New Japan, where Evil can go next, as well as the importance of seeing yourself on screen for some of the younger generation of fans/consumers – and how that can help companies’ bottom lines if they let it.

