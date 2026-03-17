FREE PODCAST 3/17 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Fann on Ronda Rousey-AEW and social media reaction, Orton’s turn, Ospreay’s return, Reigns-Punk, Ricochet apology, Oba-Brock, more (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist.
- Ronda Rousey’s debut for AEW at Revolution on Sunday, the social media reaction, Rousey’s baggage, and her potential to help AEW (and Toni Storm, in particular)
- More social media controversies regarding WWE assigning people to watch AEW, Ricochet’s comment to a detractor regarding his MS, and Britt Baker on her AEW status
- The Randy Orton appearance on Raw and thoughts on his turn on Cody Rhodes and the story they’re telling
- The latest with C.M. Punk and Roman Reigns on Raw, and in particular points that were scored by each
- More WWE notes on AAA relationship, Dominik benefiting from AAA, Penta, Judgment Day, and Oba Femi-Brock Lesnar-Paul Heyman-Seth Rollins
- Will Ospreay’s return to action on AEW Dynamite tomorrow
- A preview of Dynamite announced matches
- Overall thoughts on AEW Revolution
MAILBAG
- Was AEW a big moment of growth for them compared to WWE given the energy in the building and the big surprises and just how much more of an event it felt like compared to WWE PLEs?
VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW…
MORE MAILBAG
- Is AEW falling behind WWE on black representation in main events and is there a pipeline of talent avaiable to change that?
- Is Roman Reigns making a poor case for his part time schedule, and is it hurting WWE or WrestleMania?
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