AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/4): Keller’s report on Grand Slam Mexico incluiding Ospreay vs. Mark Davis, The Demand vs. Hangman & Brodido, Copeland & Christian & Bucks vs. Death Riders

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AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

AUGUST 5, 2026

MEXICO CITY , MEXICO AT ARENA MEXICO

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 5,970 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 6,071. The arena has a capacity of 16,500 spectators when configured for pro wrestling.

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PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Taylor Halley to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show. PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly will join as an on-site correspondent also.

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[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a shot inside Arena Mexico. Then they went to ringside where Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuiness were sitting at the announce desk. Nigel introduced the show as the camera panned the cheering fans. He touted a two-and-a-half-hour “epic event.”

(1) ADAM COPELAND & CHRISTAIN CAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS (Nick & Matt Jackson) vs. THE DEATH RIDERS (Jon Moxley & Pac & Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia)

Adam Copeland made his ring entrance. When the music stopped, fans finished singing Copeland song lyrics. Then Christian Cage came out. Nigel said there are very few venues in the world with the prestige and the atmosphere of Arena Mexico. Third out was The Young Bucks. The Death Riders made their way out through the entrance tunnel from the backstage stage and walked through the crowd. Schiavone raved about the energy and enthusiasm of the atmosphere as the bell rang 9 minutes into the hour. He said the energy is firing up the wrestlers. All eight brawled mid-ring seconds into the match. The babyfaces cleared the ring. Nick did a flip dive onto heels at ringside. Christian leaped off the top rope onto a group of heels. They cut to an early double-box break less than two minutes in. [c/db]

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis – Mexico City Street Fight (no outside interference)

The Demand (Ricochet & Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page & Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) – AEW World Trios Championship match

Kyle Fletcher vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey – AEW International Championship match

Willow Nightingale & The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) vs. Mercedes Moné & Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross)

Persephone vs. Kris Statlander

Mistico & Darby Allin & Chris Jericho vs. Kazuchika Okada & Kevin Knight & Hechicero

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage & Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Pac & Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia)

Andrade El Idolo vs. Komander vs. Tommaso Ciampa – Triple Threat match for #1 spot in Casino Gauntlet at All In