NJPW G1 CLIMAX 36 RESULTS – NIGHT 11 (8/2) – Kidd vs. Henare, ZSJ vs. Oskar, Uemura vs. Narita, Moloney vs. Wolf

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NJPW G1 CLIMAX 36: NIGHT 11 REPORT

AUGUST 2, 2026

FUKUOKA, JAPAN AT FUKUOKA CONVENTION CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentator: Walker Stewart

UNDERCARD TAGS

(1) HIROOKI GOTO & TATSUYA MATSUMOTO vs. TMDK (Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson)

Jackson broke a Boston Crab from Matsumoto and crushed him with a senton for the three count.

WINNERS: TMDK at 6:01

(2) UNBOUND CO (Yuto-Ice & Gedo) vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Sanada & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

House of Torture smashed Gedo’s knees on the mat and Kanemaru forced him to tap out with a Figure 4 leg lock.

WINNERS: House of Torture at 5:40

(3) UNITED EMPIRE (Jake Lee & Zane Jay) vs. UNITED EMPIRE (The Great-O-Khan & Jakob Austin Young)

Jay missed a springboard crossbody, allowing O-Khan to make him tap out with the Claw.

WINNERS: The Great-O-Khan & Jakob Austin Young at 6:19

(4) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA & BOLTIN OLEG & TORU YANO vs. UNBOUND CO (Yota Tsuji & Shingo Takagi & Daiki Nagai)

Nagai missed a diving splash, allowing Yano to drive him into the exposed turnbuckle and get the win with a roll-up.

WINNERS: Konosuke Takeshita & Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano at 6:33

B BLOCK MATCHES

CALLUM NEWMAN (6) vs. SHOTA UMINO (0)

Shota Umino withdrew from the tournament, therefore had to forfeit his match against Callum Newman.

WINNER: Callum Newman (8 pts) via Forfeit

(5) AARON WOLF (4) vs. DRILLA MOLONEY (6) – A Block Match

They put each other in wrist locks, until Moloney pushed Wolf to the ropes. They clobbered each other with chops to the chest before Wolf took Moloney down with a shoulder tackle and an elbow drop for a two count. Wolf caught Moloney with a back elbow, but Moloney quickly shut him down with a spinebuster. Wolf beat Moloney up with a bunch of gut punches, only for Moloney to respond with chops to the chest. Moloney trapped Wolf in a headlock, until he was able to put his boot on the ropes. Wolf caught a diving move from Moloney and laid him out with a Xploder.

They got up and smacked each other with elbow shots, until Moloney collapsed to his knees. Moloney managed to knock Wolf away with a chop, starting a chop exchange in the process. Moloney sent Wolf out of the ring with a dropkick and knocked him off his feet with a dropkick through the ropes. At ringside, Moloney spiked Wolf with a delayed piledriver on the floor. Moloney crushed Wolf with a diving elbow drop to the chest for a close two count. Wolf evaded a thrust kick and Moloney avoided an Angle Slam before putting him down with Gore for a nearfall. Wolf blocked the Drilla Killa, but Moloney cracked him with a knee strike to the head.

Moloney tried to go for the Drilla Killa again, only for Wolf to surprise with a series of judo throws. Wolf launched Moloney onto his shoulders and put him down with a Landslide for a nearfall. Wolf immediately went for a Triangle Choke, until Moloney countered it with a roll-up. Moloney managed to take Wolf down with a pop up powerbomb, leaving both men down. Wolf countered Gore with a spinning powerslam, but Moloney kicked out at two. Moloney blocked the Angel Slam and got a two count with a roll-up. Wolf caught Moloney with a sliding lariat, setting him up for the Angle Slam and the win.

WINNER: Aaron Wolf (6 pts) at 13:11 (***1/4)

(Pomares’ Analysis: Solid match to keep on showcasing Aaron Wolf and maintain both him and Moloney in the middle of the pack. The ending sequence was pretty entertaining and put over Wolf in a dominant way that he hasn’t had since the first night of the tournament.)

(6) OSKAR (6) vs. ZACK SABRE JR (2) – A Block Match

Oskar knocked ZSJ down with a lockup and put him down with a back body drop. Oskar put ZSJ in a headlock, until ZSJ broke it with a headscissors lock, but Oskar managed to break it. ZSJ avoided a stomp and big boot before going for an abdominal stretch. Oskar broke the hold, but missed a follow-up elbow drop. ZSJ tried to attack Oskar’s arm with uppercuts, only for Oskar to shut him down with a single shoulder tackle. Oskar Irish-whipped ZSJ into the corner and knocked him off his feet with a chop to the chest. They traded uppercuts, until Oskar blasted ZSJ with a chop to the chest and put him in a Camel Clutch.

Oskar clobbered ZSJ with a chopñ to the chest, but missed a leg drop on the apron. ZSJ immediately clocked Oskar with a Penalty kick from the apron. ZSJ picked Oskar’s leg and crushed it with a knee drop before putting him in a modified knee bar, until he grabbed the ropes. Oskar smacked ZSJ with a forearm to the back and Irish-whipped him into the corner. ZSJ shocked Oskar with a dropkick to the knee ZSJ crushed Oskar’s knees with a double stomp. Oskar blocked a back suplex to hit ZSJ with one of his own. ZSJ picked Oskar’s leg and put him in an ankle lock, until Oskar kicked him across the ring. Oskar missed a corner splash, allowing ZSJ to catch him with a kick to the leg. ZSJ clobbered Oskar with a Penalty kick and put him in a sleeper hold, only for Oskar to slam his body down. ZSJ countered a running strike with the Zack Driver for a nearfall.

Oskar blocked a kick to the chest and put ZSJ down with a bodyslam. ZSJ countered the Berlin Fall powerbomb with a Triangle Choke. Oskar managed to lift ZSJ and plant him with a powerbomb for a close two count. ZSJ ducked out of a big boot and went for the European Clutch, only for Oskar to trap him in a sleeper hold. ZSJ picked Oskar’s legs and twisted it to break the hold, but Oskar kicked him away and laid him out with a big boot. Oskar tried to go for a Tombstone Piledriver, only for ZSJ to counter it with an ankle lock. Oskar managed to get to his feet and clobber ZSJ‘s chest. ZSJ blocked another chop and tied up all of his limbs to pick up the submission win.

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr (4 pts) at 15:58 (****)

(Pomares’ Analysis: Outstanding encounter where ZSJ fought from underneath the whole time. Loved despite all of ZSJ’s techniques, Oskar was in control most of the time. Even near the end, it felt like a miracle that ZSJ had lured Oskar into a submission that he just couldn’t escape. Great stuff and a good start to ZSJ’s climb from the edge of elimination.)

(7) YUYA UEMURA (6) vs. REN NARITA (6) (w/Dick Togo) – A Block Match

Uemura put Narita in a hammerlock and rolled over his back while maintaining the hold. Narita managed to reach the ropes and break the hold, only for Uemura to lock him in a hammerlock again. Narita ran across the ring to launch Uemura out of the ring and break the hold. At ringside, Narita Irish-whipped Uemura into the guardrail and smashed his head on the apron. Narita laid Uemura on the apron and spiked his knee to the ringside floor. Back in the ring, Narita targeted Uemura’s damaged knee with a kneebreaker. Narita distracted the referee, allowing Togo to hyper-extend Uemura’s knee into the ring post. Togo argued with the referee while Narita crushed Uemura’s knee with a chair shot.

Back in the ring, Narita took Uemura down with a back elbow, only for Uemura to respond with an arm drag and a dropkick. Uemura clobbered Narita with chops to the chest before dropping him with a bodyslam for a two count. Uemura tried to go for an armbar, but Narita reached the ropes with his feet. Narita blocked a back suplex by gouging Uemura’s eyes and Togo grabbed Uemura’s foot. Narita tried to pick Uemura’s leg, only for Uemura to trap him in a wrist lock. Togo distracted the referee with a towel, allowing Narita to Irish-whip Uemura into the referee. Yoshinobu Kanemaru showed up to stomp Uemura down, but Togo accidentally hit him with a diving strike. Uemura sent Togo out of the ring with an arm drag and Narita with a dropkick. Uemura took care of Togo and Kanemaru with a plancha before doing the same to Narita.

Back in the ring, Uemura laid Narita out with a back suplex and tried to go for a double wrist lock. Narita avoided the Deadbolt Suplex and put Uemura in a sleeper hold. Narita dragged Uemura to ringside with the sleeper hold and maintained the hold until the count of ten. Uemura managed to return to the ring at the last moment, only for Narita to drop him with a bridging suplex for a nearfall. Uemura blocked the Double Cross and withstood a chop to plant Narita with a dropkick and a German suplex. Narita blocked a Full Nelson and put Uemura down with the Double Cross for a two count.

Uemura avoided the Hell’s Guillotine and got a nearfall with a hurracarrana. Uemura dropped Naira with a bridging dragon suplex, but he managed to kick out at two. Narita kicked Uemura’s knee, until Uemura cracked him with a headbutt and launched him away with a release Deadbolt suplex. Uemura missed the Aces High, allowing Narita to trap him in a knee bar. Kanemaru distracted the referee, allowing Togo to crush him with a senton. Narita locked the knee bar again to get a submission win.

WINNER: Ren Narita (8 pts) at 20:00 (***1/2)

(Pomares’ Analysis: Credit where credit is due, once they got the early House of Torture mandatory interference out of the way, these two really got working. They had some legit close nearfalls and exciting exchanges, reminding of how great Narita can be. Unfortunately, they just can’t help themselves and had to have one last bit of HoT nonsense at the end.)

(8) HENARE (8) vs. GABE KIDD (6) – A Block Match

They immediately ran into each other and traded chops to the chest and elbow strikes. Henare caught Kidd with a shoulder tackle and blasted him with a chop to the chest. Kidd clotheslined Henare out of the ring before they started exchanging more elbow strikes and chops. Kidd bit Henare’s head and Irish-whipped Henare into the guardrail, setting him up for a couple of elbow strikes to the head. Henare drove Henare into the guardrail and sent him over it with a pump kick.

They brawled into the crowd where Kidd blocked a suplex and slapped Henare. They whacked each other with running lariats before Henare took Kidd down with a kick to the chest. Kidd caught Henare off-guard with a barrage of chops, making him fall over a chair. Kidd smashed Henare’s head into the ring post and grabbed a mic to insult the Fukuoka crowd. Back in the ring, Kidd spiked Henare with a Brainbuster for a two count. Kidd kept on attacking Henare with chops to the chest and headbutts. Henare withstood a forearm shot and put Henare down with a Maori Drop. Kidd caught Henare with a boot to the face, followed by an elbow strike. Henare blocked a running strike with the Berzerker Bomb for a close two count.

Henare sat Kidd atop the turnbuckle and clobbered him with a headbutt, setting him up for a superplex. They hit each other with running lariats, until Kidd nailed Henare with a bunch of slaps. Henare caught Kidd with a spinning hook kick, only for Kidd to respond with a rebound lariat for a two count. Kidd immediately exposed his knee and nailed Henare with the Oni knee strike for a nearfall. Kidd smacked Henare with numerous elbow strikes before Henare responded with various palm strikes. Henare nailed Kidd with a headbutt and withstood a lariat before turning Kidd inside out with a couple of lariats.

At ringside, Kidd blocked the Rampage and put Henare down with a suplex. Kidd grabbed a table and hurled it at Henare, but Henare moved out of the way. Kidd clobbered Henare with a chair shot to the head, only for Henare to take him with an elbow strike. Henare laid the table on the guardrail and smashed Kidd’s head into it numerous times. Back in the ring, Kidd countered the Rampage with a sunset flip. Henare caught Kidd with a Penalty kick and put him down with Rampage for a nearfall. Henare turned Kidd inside out with another lariat, but he still kicked out at two. They traded numerous slaps and jabs, until Henare knocked Kidd off his feet. Henare put Kidd in the Ultima Full Nelson and blasted him with a Penalty kick. Kidd blocked a leaping lariat with a couple of elbow strikes, setting him up for a knee to the face, two piledrivers and the win.

WINNER: Gabe Kidd (8 pts) at 20:35 (****)

(Pomares’ Analysis: Great main event featuring two of the most hard-hitting strikers in this year’s tournament. Just a battle between two mad men the second they both came out. Surprised Kidd is technically on top of the whole group, but I don’t expect it to last.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A mixed bag once they reached the tournament matches. Both Kidd/Henare and Oskar/ZSJ are worth going out of your way to see. Narita/Uemura has some genuine good wrestling in it, but I can’t in good conscience recommend a match with blatant House of Torture shenanigans. Still a fun show and a better showing from Block B which has definitely felt like the weaker one after Umino’s injury. Don’t have a clear winner in mind yet, but I still think Uemura has a strong shot of making it far this year.

You can contact me at mauriciopomares@gmail.com, on Twitter @PomiWrestling or on BlueSky @pomiwrestling.bsky.social