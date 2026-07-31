WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/31): Keller’s report on final Summerslam hype with CM Punk-Cody Rhodes face-to-face again, Giulia vs. Lash Legend, Priest & Truth vs. War Raiders for WWE Tag Titles

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WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS

JULY 31, 2026

GREEN BAY, WIS. AT RESCH CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 4,343 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 10,200 spectators when configured for concerts.

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[HOUR ONE]

-Joe Tessitore introduced the show as they showed a aerial view of US Bank Stadium in Downtown Minneapolis. He said there is one more sunset before SummerSlam. Then they cut to a scene of Green Bay, Wisc. followed by backstage shorts of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton being all chummy, Jade Cargill & B-Fab & Michin, Jia Jax and Lash Legend, Giulia, R-Truth &Damien Priest, and The War Raiders.

(Keller’s Analysis: The “Superstar Arrivals” segment is now officially out of hand. They’re over three minutes into the show at this point.)

-Finn Balor made his entrance. He talked about how he won the World Title but had to relinquish it. Sami Zayn interrupted from the stage. He said while he understands it’s an emotional time for Balor, there are things he has to get off his chest. He said four weeks ago he was WWE Champion. He said he’d love for Cody to regain the WWE Title because he has already beat Cody “clean as a whistle” and he said he knows as a fact he can do it again. He said there’s another part of him that would love for Punk to retain the title. He called him the biggest fraud, hypocrite, and piece of trash. He said he sat on the stage years ago crying because his face wasn’t on the collectible cups. “Congratulations CM Punk, you’ve ascended to the high rank of Corporate Poster Boy number 2.” He said he’d like to take the title from the man who stole it from him to begin with.

Sami told Finn he has a lot of respect for him. Balor told him to grow some balls and come to the ring to say what he has to say to his face. Sami swiftly made his way to the ring. He said everyone who has watched him knows how great he is. He said he should have been a champion four or five times by now. He then said, “Well, maybe two or three times.” He told him that he needs to take the pulse of this moment and understand it. “This moment belong to me,” Sami said. He said he had his time and now it’s his time. “It’s about justice!” he said. “Justice for Sami means…” Balor interrupted and said, “What about justice for Finn?” He said he’s spent the last ten years trying to get back to this moment.

Sami said no disrespect, but if it took ten years and it didn’t happen, maybe take a hint. Balor said it took Sami more than ten years to get a smell of the championship, so maybe he should take a hint. Balor said his title reign ended because he got injured, but Sami’s ended in a matter of days not because he was hurt or got screed, but “simply because you lost.” Fans chanted, “Sami sucks! Sami sucks!”

Advertised Matches & Appearances

C.M. Punk and Cody Rhodes face-to-face

Damian Priest & R-Truth vs. The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) – WWE Tag Team Championship match

Giulia vs. Lash Legend – Interim WWE Women’s Championshi Ladder Match Qualifier