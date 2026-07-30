FREE PODCAST 7/29 – WKPWP after Dynamite: Keller & Fann talk with two enthusiastic on-site correspondents about stellar Omega-Ospreay and Willow-Mercedes segments (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann review AEW Dynamite along with two enthusiastic and pleased on-site correspondents detailing their experience in the venue. They discuss what made the Kenny Omega-Will Ospreay and Willow Nightingale-Mercedes Mone in-ring exchanges stellar and effective. Plus strong wrestling, a strong sit-down segment with Adam Copeland & Christian Cage and The Young Bucks, developments with The Death Riders in response to events at Redemption, and more.

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