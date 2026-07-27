FREE PODCAST 7/27 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell dissect CM Punk’s performance, Cena’s response, McMahon’s role with a dozen live callers, plus MITB, Destination X, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the July 12, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discussed the previous night’s Raw in great detail with a dozen live callers, dissecting C.M. Punk’s performance, John Cena’s promos, Vince McMahon’s role, and where all of this might be headed on Sunday at Money in the Bank and beyond. They also discuss in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed more aspects of Raw and thoughts on the TNA Destination X PPV event.
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