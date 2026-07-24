REVPRO WOMEN’S GRAND PRIX 2026 PREVIEW: Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark to compete in this eight-woman field, a look at every participant

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Revolution Pro Wrestling will be holding the 2026 Women’s Grand Prix over two shows this Saturday, July 25. While not explicitly stated, the current implication is that the winner of the eight-woman tournament will receive a shot at the British Women’s Championship at the OVO Arena Wembley on AEW’s All In weekend, on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The eight-woman field is set and includes wrestlers from around the globe. Former WWE wrestlers Shayna Baszler and Zoey Serrano (FKA Zoey Stark) will be representing the United States. Baszler has competed primarily on the US and Canadian independent scene since her departure from the WWE main roster in April 2025, and this will make her first appearance since then in the UK and, specifically, for RevPro.

Serrano, on the other hand, just had her 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expire on Thursday. This will be her first match outside of the company since December 2020 and first overall since competing on WWE Raw in May 2025.

Here’s a look at the other women competing in the Grand Prix and the first round matchups:

Kanji: One of the very best wrestlers in the UK today. Over the past two years, she’s had showcase matchups against several performers familiar to US audiences, including NXT’s Lizzy Rain, TNA’s Dani Luna, AEW’s Serena Deeb and, of course, two outstanding matches against Mercedes Mone. Most recently, she defeated Kay Lee Ray (FKA Alba Fyre), and was victorious in a 30-minute Iron Fist match against UK standout, Rhio.

Emersyn Jayne: Anyone who follows independent wrestling is likely familiar with Jayne. She’s held a litany of titles and is a two-time Pro Wrestling EVE Champion. This month alone, Jayne competed with AEW’s Maya World for VIP Wrestling in Texas and was part of a brutal hardcore match against Skye Blue for EVE.

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JGU: The French, catch-style striker has only been wrestling for three years but has already had some memorable battles, including earlier this month, when she faced Kris Statlander at APC Triumph in Paris. She also squared off against Shayna Baszler last year during the latter’s brief swing through Europe. Along with Corey Zero, JGU is a current EVE Tag Team Champion as part of the team French Art.

Jessica Troy: The Australian representative in the Grand Prix, Troy has been a champion somewhere for the majority of her career. That includes most recently holding Pro Wrestling Australia’s Heavyweight Championship for 538 days. Aside from a storied partnership and feud with Charli Evans, Troy has also partnered and battled with Lena Cross and was the final woman to face NXT’s Zaria before the latter joined WWE in 2024.

Zeuxis: Representing Mexico, the former CMLL World Women’s Champion dropped the title to Mercedes Mone at AEW’s Grand Slam Mexico in June 2025. Since that time, she’s also had high profile matches against names like Thunder Rosa, Mina Shirakawa, and Persephone.

Jungle Kyona: You can’t properly hold an international wrestling tournament without representation from Japan. The three-time Artist of Stardom and Goddess of Stardom Champion, Jungle Kyona, will be making her UK debut. She last appeared in North America in the fall of 2022, when she competed against such names as Deonna Purrazzo and Skye Blue. She also made an appearance on AEW Dark battling former Women’s Champion, Riho.

First Round Quarterfinals:

Kanji vs. Jessica Troy

Shayna Baszler vs. JGU

Jungle Kyona vs. Emersyn Jayne

Zeuxis vs. Zoey Serrano

A four-way match has also been added to Show 1, with the winner earning the right to become a Grand Prix alternate, should an injury occur.

Skye Smitson vs. Violet Nyte vs. Myla Grace vs. Corey Zero

The fact that this match exists tells you another name is likely to join the tournament at some point. Smitson and Nyte are the current number one contenders to the EVE Tag Team Championship, so it will be interesting to watch the two compete against one another. This will also mark the RevPro debut of the 21-year-old Nyte, who feels like an inevitability to land on the radar of a major US promotion in short order. Corey Zero is the co-holder of the EVE Tag Team Championship, along with the aforementioned JGU in French Art. The two teams are set to face off in August at EVE 152. TNA viewers are familiar with the fourth competitor in this match, Irish veteran, Myla Grace.

Finally, viewers of Show 1 will also see the British Women’s Championship defended, when champion, Alexxis Falcon, takes on Lucy Sky. Falcon is the current holder of seven championships across the UK, including in RevPro, TNT Extreme Wrestling, and Progress. It should be noted that she’ll be defending titles for all three companies this weekend. AEW’s Alex Windsor recently endorsed Falcon, suggesting she would be a major get for AEW. While certainly technically sound, Falcon’s in-ring ability is only outshined by her charisma, making her a rare total package on the level of MJF. If you think that’s blasphemy, you haven’t seen Falcon at her best.

For Sky, this will be only her second match in RevPro since joining earlier this month. The 11-year veteran is one of the hardest-hitting wrestlers in the UK, with a no-nonsense, brawling style reminiscent of Kevin Owens.

The shows can be watched live and later archived on the RevPro app. Bell time for the first show is 8 a.m. EDT, and Show 2 at 1 p.m. EDT.