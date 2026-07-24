WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (7/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FRIDAY, JULY 24, 2026

Where: OAKLAND, CALIF. AT OAKLAND ARENA

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 7,310 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,596 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax – Interim WWE Women’s Championship Qualifying match

Chelsea Green vs. Kiana James – Interim WWE Women’s Championship Qualifying match

C.M. Punk and Cody Rhodes to address their altercation at Saturday Night’s Main Event

Gunther to address his Summerslam match against Nick Aldis

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/17): Corbridge’s report on Gunther addressing Aldis situation; C.M. Punk and Cody Rhodes appearances; Balor vs. Talla Tonga

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Dragon Lee recalls Undertaker accusing him of scratching his motorcycle, teaming with AJ Styles, the WrestleMania 42 ladder match