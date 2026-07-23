Tony Khan updates the statuses of Strickland, Page, MJF, Guevara, Jay, Melo

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AEW COO and booker Tony Khan updated the status of several members of the AEW roster during his media call today ahead of the Redemption PPV this Sunday. Khan gave updates on Swerve Strickland, Hangman Page, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, and Ana Jay.

-Khan was asked when people could expect to see Swerve Strickland back on TV by PWTorch contributor Brian Zilem. Khan said Strickland was off AEW TV due to commitments outside of wrestling. He mentioned that Strickland was working the San Diego Comic Con this weekend. He said that he would have more of an update on Strickland after Redemption when he took questions from the media after the show.

-Khan was asked about the status of Hangman Page, who recently returned to AEW TV on Collision. Page hasn’t appeared on TV since that time and hasn’t been mentioned much on TV at all since returning. Khan said that the announcers talked about Page during matches that aired on Collision last weekend. He said he would expect to see Page back in AEW soon.

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-Khan was asked if MJF’s time off was planned. He said MJF is coming off a really hard match last month against Kenny Omega. He said the benefit of having such a strong roster is not having to pressure someone like MJF to come back to the ring quickly. Tony said MJF has been fighting through major injuries this year and he wanted to give him time off because he could afford to with the roster they currently have. Khan mentioned that being able to ensure MJF’s long-term health was important to him.

-Khan was asked about the status of Sammy Guevara. He said Guevara drew a lot of attention for changing his bio on X recently. Khan noted that Guevara never had AEW in his bio. Khan said Guevara is doing in well in ROH and has appeared in AEW recently as well. He noted that he pushed for Sammy and The Beast Mortos, who were ROH World Tag Team Champions at the time, to get booked in CMLL recently. He said Sammy messaged him and said he didn’t mean anything by changing his X bio.

-Khan was asked about the status of Ana Jay. He noted she has a lot of time left on her AEW contract and she had recently signed a new contract.

-Khan was asked about Tay Melo and he referenced the reports circulating about her status with the company. He said he sees a lot of things reported and he doesn’t do myth busting, so he hasn’t tried to correct the report. He said he has seen a lot of inaccurate things about Melo. Khan said Melo, who is married to Sammy Guevara, never asked for her release from AEW last year as had been reported by some outlets.

Khan said Melo came to him after Collision recently after she had teamed with Ana Jay in a losing effort against AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion. Khan said Melo asked for her release after the match. He said she told him she wanted to step away from AEW and wrestling. Khan said he told her that he would grant her request to be released.