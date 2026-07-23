TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (7/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: THURSDAY, JULY 23, 2026

Where: ALBANY, N.Y. AT BROADVIEW CENTER

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 852 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,337. The arena has a capacity of 3,800 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) – TNA World Tag Team Championship match (at the Hardy Compound)

Nic Nemeth vs. K.C. Navarro – TNA World Championship match

Elayna Black vs. Wendy Choo – Knockouts TV Championship Tournament match

Jada Stone vs. Alisha Edwards – Knockouts TV Championship Tournament match

A.J. Francis & Frankie Kazarian vs. Moose & Elijah

The System to speak

Visit this website during Impact for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (7/16): Moose vs. Francis, Alexander vs. Aichner, M vs. Rosemary

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: TNA releases a tag team