FREE PODCAST 7/20 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & Hubbard discuss how the lower-card formula is working and the main event formula is not in Summerslam build, on-site correspondent (172 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Derrick Hubbard to discuss Raw with live chat and live caller interaction throughout. They began by discussing whether WWE is even trying to get a certain crowd response anymore out of main event storylines, plus a contrast regarding how well the mid-card and lower-card stories worked with the live audience. They talked with an on-site correspondent in the last 20 minutes or so who gave his perspective on the crowd responses throughout the night. Plus Big Cass, Iyo Sky, Chad Gable, Austin Theory, Je’Von Evans, LA Knight, the Usos, Oba Femi, Paul Heyman, and more.

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