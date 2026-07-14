WWE RAW RESULTS (7/13): Tomachick’s alt-perspective on Reigns-Rollins contract signing, Oba confronts Lesnar and Heyman, Iyo vs. Perez, Gauntlet for men’s IC Title match

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WWE RAW REPORT

JULY 13, 2026

DALLAS, TEX. AT AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX AT 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

REPORT BY ROBERT TOMACHICK, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

[HOUR ONE]

-Raw opened tonight’s show with stunning shots of downtown Dallas, Texas. The camera panned to fans waiting to enter the building. Seth Rollins, Penta, Iyo, and more were shown walking into the arena.

-Brock Lesnar’s music hit, and he walked out with his advocate, Paul Heyman, by his side. Police blocked the entrance to the ring as the crowd chanted for Oba. Heyman grabbed a microphone and introduced Brock Lesnar and the Dallas Police Department. Heyman blamed Oba for the officers’ presence. He called Femi obsessed with Brock and criticized him for postponing his championship opportunity to pursue a match against Lesnar. Brock wore new merchandise: a black shirt that read, “Talk Sh*t, Get Hit,” with crossed daggers at the bottom. Referencing the shirt, Heyman added that once people got hit, they quit. Paul said he had worked with WWE and police officials to obtain a restraining order against Oba on Brock’s behalf. Heyman added that he had also obtained a restraining order against Brock for his own protection. He began explaining his reasoning for the second restraining order when the screen went black and Oba Femi appeared.

-As Femi strutted down the ramp, the police officers surrounded the ring to protect Brock. Femi said he had come for a fight but wanted to know why the officers were there. Heyman told them that Femi was violating the restraining order and ordered them to apprehend him. Femi easily overpowered the officers and told Brock that all he did was run away, even though he once ran the place. Brock looked on with a smile as Femi told him that he could no longer run from him.

-Cole discussed the SummerSlam match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins before a video package highlighting their history aired. Afterward, Cole announced that Roman and Jalen Brunson would be at Madison Square Garden for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

-Iyo Sky came out to a thunderous applause from the crowd for her match against Roxanne Perez. [c]

-Before the match started, highlights from Iyo’s involvement in Raquel and Sol Ruca’s match were shown as context for this match.

(1) IYO SKY vs. ROXANNE PEREZ (w/Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan)

The match started with Roxanne pushing Iyo into the corner. As the referee separated them, Iyo exploded out of the corner and attacked Roxanne. They both attempted roll-ups before a missile dropkick gave Iyo control. Perez countered an attempted suicide dive with a massive right hand. Sky hit a suplex on the ring apron and followed with a moonsault. Sky tried to return to the ring, but Liv grabbed her leg. Perez took advantage of the distraction and slammed Sky’s ankle. [c]

Perez controlled the match, but when she attempted a belly-to-back suplex from the top rope, Sky pushed her off. Roxanne recovered and knocked Iyo’s leg out from under her, trapping her on the turnbuckle. Perez continued targeting Sky’s knee, but Sky countered Perez’s attempted moonsault. Sky hit a backbreaker despite the pain in her injured knee and earned a two-count.

Still favoring her knee, Sky climbed to the top turnbuckle and hit a missile dropkick. She took too long to attempt the Bullet Train Attack, allowing Perez to avoid it. Roxanne applied a submission hold to inflict more damage on Sky’s knee, but Sky rolled through and applied a submission of her own. Sky then struck Perez with a knee. Iyo attempted a moonsault, but Liv interfered again, allowing Roxanne to attempt a roll-up. Sky reversed it into a roll-up of her own for the win.

After the match, Liv tried to attack Sky but initially failed. The numbers became too much for Iyo when Roxanne and Raquel joined the attack. Sol Ruca attempted to make the save, but Raquel stopped her. Perez and Raquel restrained Iyo as Liv struck her in the face with the championship belt.

WINNER: Sky in 11:00.

(Robert’s Recap: This was a fun match between Iyo and Roxanne. Their styles suited each other very well, and that was evident in the ring. The outcome was somewhat predictable, but they still managed to make the match interesting to watch. Ruca getting taken out by Raquel fit perfectly, and everyone in Judgment Day appeared to have their own feud going on—except Roxanne, unfortunately. She had been associated with Judgment Day for some time and needed a feud that would help familiarize her with the crowd.)

Highlights involving The Bloodline and Royce Keys aired. The video showed the drama unfolding between Solo and Jacob, as well as Royce Keys’s involvement with the group.

Bron Breakker’s music started playing and The Vision made their way down the ramp with Maxxine Dupri. [c]

-Before the promo began, highlights aired from the Tag Team Championship match between The Street Profits and The Vision. Logan Paul introduced the new Tag Team Champions and The Vision’s newest addition, Maxxine Dupri. She grabbed the microphone as Alpha Academy slowly made their way to the ring. Paul and Breakker mocked Tozawa, who grabbed the microphone and asked to speak with Maxxine.

The Vision left the ring as Alpha Academy entered to confront her. Akira told Maxxine that she was a wonderful person and that Theory was wrong for her. The crowd heavily booed Maxxine as she tried to respond, and chants of “You sold out!” rained down. Otis told Dupri that Theory was bad news and that he had something to tell her, but he struggled to say it. Theory stepped in and laughed as he asked whether Otis was trying to confess his feelings for Maxxine. He told Otis that Maxxine was with him now and insulted Otis’s weight.

Otis attacked Theory, but Bron came to Theory’s aid. Akira jumped on Bron but was quickly dispatched outside the ring. Bron returned to help Theory, but Otis “Hulked” up and took out Bron. Otis stared down Theory before Dupri stepped between them. When Otis leaned in for a kiss, Theory stopped him with a low blow. Dupri told Otis that a relationship between them never would have worked, completing her heel turn. She then gave Theory brass knuckles to use on Otis. The Vision stood over a physically and emotionally beaten Otis.

-An advertisement announcing War Games in Houston on November 28th aired.

-A vignette involving all of the competitors for tonight’s gauntlet match played.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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[HOUR TWO]

(2) ROYCE KEYS vs. JIMMY USO

Apparently, an impromptu match had begun during the commercial break. Cole and Graves explained how the match between Royce Keys and Jimmy Uso had come together as it continued in picture-in-picture. Uso hit Royce with several chops, but they had no effect. A step-up enzuigiri from Jimmy knocked Royce out of the ring. Keys caught Uso as he jumped from the apron and drove him into the side of the ring. Keys charged toward Jimmy but ended up taking a Samoan slam onto the announcers’ table. [c]

Uso was thrown into the ropes and hit with a powerful powerslam. Royce had Jimmy trapped in the corner when WWE used picture-in-picture to show a car arriving at the arena. Fatu stepped out of the car and headed toward the ring. Back in the ring, Keys hit a Sky High for a close two-count. Fatu reached the ring and immediately attacked Royce. He repeatedly told Royce that he did not want to hurt him. Fatu trapped Keys in the corner and placed a chair around his neck, but Solo came out and stopped Jacob. Solo told Fatu that he had been lost and foolish but now understood.

Sikoa announced that he was returning to his family, The Bloodline. Jimmy, Jacob, and Solo raised their index fingers before Solo struck Jimmy with a Samoan Spike. Fatu and Jimmy cornered Solo and Royce until LA Knight ran out with a steel chair. Several chair shots knocked Fatu out of the ring. Knight grabbed a microphone and told Fatu and Jimmy that he wanted a match at SummerSlam. A six-man tag-team match was proposed, with Knight, Sikoa, and Keys facing The Usos and Jacob Fatu.

WINNER: Keys via DQ.

(Robert’s Recap: It was strange to return from commercial in the middle of a match. At first, I thought I had missed something. The match itself was fine, and it was great to see Royce Keys wrestle on Raw. The proposed tag-team match was a great way to add more stars to the upcoming PLE.)

-The Vision encountered Paul Heyman backstage, and he told them that he was ecstatic with the group’s performance that night. Theory asked whether everything was back to normal, to which Heyman responded with a resounding no. He told the group that because Dupri had performed so well, they no longer needed him.

-As Graves and Cole tried to determine what Heyman meant, a video package covering the history of Hell in a Cell aired.

-Pearce was on the phone when Oba approached him. Pearce assured him that the restraining order and police presence had been phony and were merely mind games. Femi told Pearce to wait and see what he would do to Brock in their Hell in a Cell match at SummerSlam. [c]

-Bayley stood in the ring with a microphone and asked Lyra Valkyria to come out. Bayley handed Lyra a microphone, but Lyra, looking worse for wear, did not want it. Bayley said she had thought they could be honest with each other. Lyra snapped back, claiming that Bayley always played the victim. She called Bayley a doormat, said her face did not belong on the posters, and told her that she was the worst of the Four Horsewomen. Bayley informed Lyra that they would face each other at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

-A preview of the next season for WWE Unreal was shown.

-Dominik Mysterio was the first entrant in the Gauntlet Match. Flanked by JD McDonagh, he walked to the ring. [c]

(3) DOMINIK MYSTERIO (w/JD McDonagh) vs. ETHAN PAGE vs. JE’VON EVANS vs. CHAD GABLE vs. DRAGON LEE vs. JOE HENDRY – Winner Receives Intercontinental Title match at SummerSlam

The Gauntlet Match kicked off with Dominik and Joe Hendry. Hendry was in control for the beginning of the match even getting a pin attempt before Dominik rolled out of the ring. On the outside, Dominik threw Joe Hendry into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Dominik worked over Hendry. Hendry hit a suplex, giving him control of the match. As Hendry was getting ready for the Standing Ovation, JD jumped up to the ring to distract. The distraction led to a 619 and frog splash to eliminate Joe Hendry. Je’Von Evans was the next competitor in the Gauntlet Match. [c]

ELIMINATION #1: Hendry via Dom in 5:00.

JD mocked the crowd after apparently taking out Evans. Evans threw Mysterio out of the ring and then ran the ropes to hit a suicide dive. Evans got Dominik back into the ring and hit a Red Dot for a close two count. JD tried getting involved again before getting ejected from ringside. The distraction led to Dominik hitting the 619 on Evans.

As Dom climbed to the top rope to hit a frog splash, Danhausen’s laughter was heard causing Dominik to pause. Danhausen pulled up in his Danhausen cart and cursed Dominik. However, was in the wrong corner when the fireworks went off. JD was sent to take care of Danhausen, but while all of that was going on, Evans hit the OG Cutter on Dominik. Mysterio was eliminated.

ELIMINATION #2: Dom via Evans in 11:00.

The next competitor was Dragon Lee. The action started off quickly with Lee and Evans trading shots. Lee flew over the ropes onto Je’Von. [c]

Lee and Evans exchanged punches before Lee landed some Gunther esque chops. Lee chased Evans out of the ring and was flipped over the barricade. Evans ran around the ring and leaped over the barricade onto Lee. A springboard top rope turned into a superkick from Lee leading to a close two count. Lee spiked Evans with a tornado ddt for another close two count. Lee had full control of the match, but Evans pulled a quick roll up eliminating Lee.

ELIMINATION #3: Lee via Evans.

The next man out was Rusev who attacked Evans and Lee from behind. [c]

Rusev was in full control of the match and had the advantage considering Evans just wrestled two other opponents. Evans landed a big kick to Rusev to buy himself some time. Evans landed a Red Dot to Rusev for a two count. Evans tried a crossbody on Rusev which backfired. Rusev locked in the Accolade. Struggling to reach the ropes, Evans finally did, but Rusev dragged him to the center of the ring. Evans fought out of the hold and powered Rusev up and slammed him on his back.

[HOUR THREE]

Evans attempted the OG Cutter but ran right into a right hand from Rusev. Rusev got the Accolade locked in again. Evans passed out causing the referee to stop the match.

ELIMINATION #4: Evans via Rusev in 27:00.

With Evans eliminated, Gable was the next man out. Gable used his power and land some German Suplexes. [c]

Rusev lifted Gable onto the top turnbuckle and attempted a superplex. Gable reversed with some punches and landed a flying clothesline. Gable and Rusev traded punches and chops in the middle of the ring. A failed attempt at an Angle Slam led to Chad being put into the Accolade hold. Gable slipped out of the hold and hit Rusev with a German Suplex into the corner. A Victory Roll gave Chad Gable the win. Rusev attacked Gable and put him in the Accolade again as Page slowly made his way to the ring.

ELIMINATION #5: Rusev in 34:00.

Page landed a big kick to Gables face for the cover and a two count. Page rained down some punches on Gable. Page yelled at Gable telling him to stay down. Chad started fighting back but was hit with a clothesline from page. Chad had Page in the Ankle Lock for a brief moment. Page rolled out of the submission hold and landed the Confidence Breaker for another two count, frustrating Ethan Page even more. A failed Ego Flex gave Gable the opportunity to land an Angle Slam. Gable was able to sneak out of an avalanche body slam and got Page in the Ankle Lock. Page submitted to Chad Gable giving him a match against Penta for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. Penta came out to shake Chad’s hand.

WINNER: Gable in 38:00 to earn an IC Title match against Penta at SummerSlam.

(Robert’s Recap: A great Gauntlet Match with a sort of surprising twist. I really thought it was going to be Dominik or Page winning. Having Gable win the match was an interesting move to me. I feel as if he just came back and could have used another couple of weeks to establish himself more. Regardless of my opinion, the match at SummerSlam should be a good one. As far as this match is concerned, Lee and Evans definitely stole the show. A little bit of a hiccup on the tornado ddt, but the other in ring work made up for the minor botch. Hopefully now that this match is over, some of these guys can split up and move onto new feuds.

-Cole announced Tom Brady will be a guest on Cody Rhodes’s podcast.

-A quick recap of the storyline between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes was played.

-A car pulled into the arena and out stepped Roman Reigns. He proceeded to make his way to the ring. [c]

-Cole and Graves plugged the card for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

-Pearce stood in the middle of the ring for the contract signing. Roman was introduced first. Pearce laid the contract on the table next to Roman as Seth’s music started playing. Both men sat at the table, and before any words were spoken, Seth reached over and slid the contract toward himself. After Rollins signed the contract, he told Roman that it was inevitable that he would lose. Seth demanded that Roman sign the contract as the crowd erupted in song. Roman wished the crowd had been as lively during Seth’s promo the previous week. He continued by saying that Seth Rollins was his biggest hater.

Reigns told Rollins that he had manipulated the crowd into thinking they were on the same level, which Roman said he hated the most. Roman signed the contract, and Seth handed it back to Pearce. Rollins thanked Roman for keeping the belt warm. He told Roman that he would see him again the next time Roman decided to show up for work and then left the ring. On his way up the ramp, Roman clapped back by asking what would happen if Seth did win. Roman asked if he would fake another injury, which seemed to really annoy Rollins. Roman claimed that Rollins faked his injuries because he could not handle the pressure of being the main guy.

Rollins walked back to the ring and confronted Roman face-to-face. He told Roman to say whatever it was that he had to say. Roman told Seth that he knew Seth was a number-two guy because he had to rely on a Money in the Bank briefcase to get a championship match. He also alluded to Seth faking an injury to improve his odds when cashing in. Reigns pointed out Triple H’s admiration for Seth Rollins since he was the one who had brought him into WWE. Roman finished by telling Rollins that they had even molded him after Roman, and he still could not make it to the top.

Rollins stared intently at the ground, trying to figure out his next move. He looked at Roman and asked if that was all he had. Rollins wanted Roman to tell him that Roman was better than him, would become a bigger superstar than him, and that Seth’s dreams did not matter. Rollins continued by saying that there was nothing Roman could tell him that he had not already told himself. Seth told Roman that they were not running the same race or fighting the same fight. He said that he had already looked in the mirror and was proud of who he was. Rollins finished by telling Roman that he was happy not to be him.

Seth proceeded to beat down Roman. Rollins tried to hit Roman with a Stomp but ran directly into a Superman Punch. Reigns was hit in the head with a microphone as he lifted Rollins for a powerbomb through the table. Rollins used a Pedigree and a Stomp to keep Roman down.

(Robert’s Recap: Although there were only three matches on the card, the show seemed to have a nice flow, and it did not drag. With two weeks remaining until SummerSlam, WWE was going all gas, no brakes. The feud between Roman and Seth was really heating up. Brock, who looked like a proud father while Oba cut his promo earlier, and Femi were my picks for match of the night at SummerSlam. The Gauntlet Match was paced perfectly and really showcased the talent of the midcard wrestlers. Dupri was finally getting her time to shine, even if it was with Theory and The Vision. The only problem I had that night had nothing to do with the wrestlers or WWE. The best part of the European tour was that the crowds were respectful and fun. Could we please put the stupid “WHAT?” chants to bed? It’s 2026, what were we doing? Other than the crowd, which was lively and loud for the most part, the show was very fun to watch. WWE needed to maintain that momentum for the next two weeks.)